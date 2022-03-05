Darasing Khurana to be part of a Marathi historical drama on unsung warrior Khanderao Dabhade

Darasing Khurana has his hands full with multiple projects lined up this year. While the handsome hunk shot for a Punjabi film, won a reality show and recently shot for an international song, he is also looking forward to start shooting for his debut Marathi film.

While the details of Dara's debut Marathi venture have been kept under the wraps, sources suggest that Darasing’s next is said to be a historical drama, inspired by an unsung Maratha warrior named Khanderao Dabhade.

For those unaware, Khanderao Dabhade is the founding patriarch of the Sarsenapati Dabhade family of Talegaon Dabhade. He was the eldest of the two sons of Yesaji Dabhade (bodyguard of the Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) and the grandson of Bajaji Dabhade. He was conferred the hereditary title of Sardar Senapati (or Sarsenapati, Commander-in-chief) by Shahuji, the grandson of Shivaji.

A source informs, “Darasing loves Marathi cinema and is a huge fan of the content coming from the Marathi film industry. Though the details of his Marathi debut film is still in talks, it’s learnt that the movie is inspired by the Maratha warrior, Khanderao Dabhade and Dara will be seen essaying one of the primary characters. It will be an ensemble cast.”

“The movie will be shot across different parts of Maharashtra including Pune, Kolhapur and remote areas in Satara and Mumbai. The movie is likely to go on floors in around June or July considering the casting is still on,” adds the source.