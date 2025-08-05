Aamir Khan moves out of his own house to rented apartment for Rs 24.5 Lakh, becomes Shah Rukh Khan's neighbour

Aamir Khan has been in the limelight for the past couple of days for the release of his upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par’s OTT release. But now, he is in the headlines yet again for the news around him leasing four high-end apartments in Mumbai for a combined monthly rent of Rs 24.5 lakh. This has happened after the actor’s own flats at the Virgio Housing Society are currently undergoing a large-scale redevelopment.

Aamir Khan has signed a 5-year lease

As per documents on Zapkey.com, Aamir Khan has signed a five-year lease from May 2025 to May 2030. The lock-in period is said to have been agreed at 45 months. The documents further reveal that the agreement also includes a security of over Rs 1.46 crore with a stamp duty of Rs 4 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 2000. Not only this, but the rent will also increase 5% annually.

He is not the first Bollywood star who has shifted to a rented flat due to the redevelopment of his permanent home. Before him, Shah Rukh Khan had also shifted as Mannat is undergoing a redevelopment. The PK actor is said to own multiple apartments in Virgio Housing Society. As per reports in Hindustan Times, the developers plan to launch an ultra-luxury project with apartments priced at over Rs 1 lakh per sq ft. This replaces the existing structure.

Aamir Khan’s rented flat is 750 m away from Shah Rukh Khan’s rented flat

For the unversed, the housing society is located in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill locality of Bandra. Reportedly, Aamir owns 12 apartments in the society and will receive a new set of units once redevelopment is complete. Talking about his rented flat, the flat is located in a society which is situated in Pali Hill itself. It is just 750 m away from Puja Casa, the building where Shah Rukh Khan and family are currently residing.

Aamir Khan’s work front

Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia Deshmukh. The film has done well at the box office. After this, he is all geared up to work on one of the biggest projects of his career based on the epic mythology Mahabharata.

