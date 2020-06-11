EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan & Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull being readied for a digital release

While Breathe 2 would have been Abhishek Bachchan's digital debut, we hear it might happen sooner with The Big Bull now releasing on the web. Read for more details.

Abhishek Bachchan had taken a voluntary break from films, after a few of his projects failed to take off. But he came back and delivered a strong performance in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan and now, he has a few films lined up for release. He's got The Big Bull and Bob Biswas, along with his web series Breathe season 2 coming out this year.

While Abhishek was supposed to make his digital debut with the second season of Breathe, we now hear that it will happen sooner than we thought of. Yes, The Big Bull, starring him and Ileana D'Cruz will now be released on the web. A source tells us, " , who's producing The Big Bull - a biopic on the life of stock market king Harshad Mehta - has been in regular touch with the whole production crew. They are also in talks with a few OTT platforms who have shown interest in buying the film. In all probabilities, Ajay and team will avoid a theatrical release and put The Big Bull online. They are waiting to close the deal, and will sell it to the digital agency that gives them a bigger price."

Abhishek and Ileana also seem completely fine with the idea. "Given the situation around, it's still uncertain when theatres will resume filming movies. So, Ajay, Abhishek, Ileana, the director Kookie Gulati they all came to a collective decision along with the team to release their film on the web instead. The production house will also recover its investment from the same and the satellite prices too are being negotiated currently."

