EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
The advance booking for the year's most awaited movie, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, kicks off on Saturday, December 16. Dive into the whole story to catch all the buzz!
Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is generating immense anticipation as one of the most awaited films of the year. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on December 21. The excitement among fans is palpable, with the largest SRK fandom organizing first-day-first-shows in 240 Indian cities and 50 global locations.
Breaking the news first, Pinkvilla reveals that advance bookings for the film will open on Saturday, December 16.
Advance ticket bookings for Dunki will kick off this Saturday
Fans are in for an exciting update about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki. Ticket pre-sales are set to kick off on Saturday, December 16. While a few centers may begin partial bookings from Friday, December 15, the full-scale booking will officially start on Saturday.
Overseas advance bookings commenced last week, and with pre-sales showing a promising start, the film is anticipated to open at USD 2.50 million or more. There's potential for it to even surpass the USD 3 million mark in the overseas market. If greeted favorably, the four-day weekend could yield an impressive total exceeding USD 15 million.
The Christmas-New Year window, beginning on Monday, presents a lucrative period for the box office, enabling the film to maintain weekend-like numbers on weekdays. The ultimate success hinges on audience reception, and if all unfolds positively, it has the potential to become another blockbuster for SRK in 2023.
About Dunki
The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring talents like SRK, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal. The storyline unfolds the intriguing journey of individuals opting for an unconventional method known as the Donkey Flight to re-enter the nation, exposing the challenges they confront on their way home. With a scheduled theatrical release on December 21, aligning with the festive season, the film is poised for a head-to-head clash with the highly anticipated Salaar, starring Prabhas.
From the initial Dunki Drops introducing the film to Dunki Drop 5 unveiling the song O Maahi, fans have showered immense love on the promotional content. Whether it's the catchy tunes of Lutt Putt Gaya in Drop 2, the heartwarming vibes of Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se in Drop 3, or the gripping trailer in Drop 4, each promotional element has sparked anticipation and excitement among the audience.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki fever goes global; fans plan FDFS in 240 Indian cities and 50 international locations
