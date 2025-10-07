Top 4 Malayalam films to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Pranav Mohanlal’s Diés Iraé to The Pet Detective

Diwali is lighting up lives once again, and a fresh lineup of Malayalam cinema is here to entertain you. If you’re wondering what to watch this festive season, here’s a list of top Malayalam movies to catch in theaters.

Top 4 Malayalam films to watch in theaters on Diwali 2025

1. Diés Iraé

Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar

Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, Jaya Kurup, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar Director: Rahul Sadasivan

Rahul Sadasivan Genre: Mystery Horror Thriller

Mystery Horror Thriller Release date: October 31, 2025

As Diwali and Halloween fall just 10 days apart this year, Bramayugam director Rahul Sadasivan returns to the big screens once again with a chilling new spooky venture.

Diés Iraé is an upcoming horror thriller starring Pranav Mohanlal in the lead role. Based on “some” true events, the movie tells the tale of a youngster who is confronted by a family curse and a restless spirit, driving him toward madness.

Exploring the idea that souls burdened with intense hatred or desire linger in the human world, the film delves into the supernatural occurrences intertwined with a haunting family legacy.

2. Theatre: The Myth of Reality

Cast: Rima Kallingal, Meenakshi Raveendran, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanadu, Sarasa Balussery, Balaji Sharma

Rima Kallingal, Meenakshi Raveendran, Dain Davis, Pramod Veliyanadu, Sarasa Balussery, Balaji Sharma Director: Sajin Baabu

Sajin Baabu Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Release date: October 16, 2025

Theatre: The Myth of Reality is a drama actioner starring Rima Kallingal in the lead role. Directed by Sajin Baabu, the movie presents a rooted folklore narrative that explores the themes of female sexuality and agency.

Straddling the line between myth and reality, the film also portrays the fading traditions and mystical elements of Kerala’s cultural heritage.

3. Vrusshabha

Cast: Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Siddique

Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, Nayan Sarika, Ajay, Ali, Neha Saxena, Siddique Director: Nanda Kishore

Nanda Kishore Genre: Period Fantasy Action Drama

Period Fantasy Action Drama Release date: October 16, 2025 (tentative)

Like son, like father… just as Pranav Mohanlal appears on the big screens this festive season, Mohanlal is also expected to return with his period fantasy film Vrusshabha.

This bilingual Malayalam-Telugu movie marks the first time the superstar plays the role of a king in his illustrious career. The story centers on a father and son who were rivals in a past life, exploring how their karmic connection unfolds across two lifetimes.

4. The Pet Detective

Cast: Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vinay Forrt, Vijayaraghavan

Sharaf U Dheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, Bhagath Manuel, Vinay Forrt, Vijayaraghavan Director: Praneesh Vijayan

Praneesh Vijayan Genre: Action Comedy

Action Comedy Release date: October 16, 2025

The Pet Detective is an action comedy starring Padakkalam fame Sharaf U Dheen and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.

The story revolves around Tony Jose Alula, a young man who joins his father’s detective agency in hopes of winning the hand of his beloved Kaikeyi Menon.

As he begins his career, he is assigned minor animal cases, earning him the nickname "Pet Detective." However, his life takes a dramatic turn when he investigates a dangerous kidnapping linked to international smugglers. How Tony uses his skill set to crack the case and win over Kaikeyi forms the premise of this fun-filled entertainer movie.

ALSO READ: Top 5 Telugu films to release on Diwali 2025 in theaters: Prabhas starrer Baahubali The Epic to Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha