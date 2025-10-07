Taylor Swift Reveals WHY She Won’t Do Super Bowl LX Halftime Show And Fiancé Travis Kelce Was Behind It

Taylor Swift was one of the front-runners for the upcoming season of the National Football League’s final match. Alongside Adele, she was being touted to host the prestigious Halftime Show. However, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was announced as the man behind the famed Super Bowl LX show, with the Lover hitmaker taking a step away from it, despite all signs pointing to it. Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about ‘performance footage’ being the cause behind her declining the opportunity, the 35-year-old replied with a firm, “No”. She explained her thoughts and how her to-be-husband, Travis Kelce, had no say in it.

Taylor Swift sheds light on her absence from Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Talking to Jimmy Fallon, Taylor Swift revealed how her indirect chat with Jay Z went down behind the scenes of Super Bowl LX. She added, “Jay Z has always been very good to me. Our teams are very close. They sometimes will call and say how does she feel about... and that's not an official offer or a conference room conversation. We're always able to tell him the truth, which is that I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field.”

She compared the game to that of being a ‘violent chess’ and how having her fiancé on the field would probably distract and/or affect her performance, which she did not want. “The whole season, I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field. Can you imagine if he's out there every single week putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I'm like, 'I wonder what my choreo should be. I think we should do two verses of Shake It Off into Blank Space, into Cruel Summer would be great.’” Taylor Swift would not be able to focus on her real job if her man were in the stadium, and what better way to confess your love for someone than this?

Did the Kansas City Chiefs star object to her declining the offer? Taylor Swift says, "This is nothing to do with Travis, he would love for me to do it. I'm just too locked in."

To be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, Super Bowl LX will be headlined by Bad Bunny on February 8, 2026.

