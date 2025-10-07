Bridgerton Season 4 Release Dates Accidentally Revealed: Netflix to Drop Benedict’s Story in Two Parts

Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton is returning for its highly awaited fourth season, and the release dates are finally out. While Netflix has not made an official global announcement, Netflix Netherlands accidentally revealed the premiere dates on Instagram.

According to the post, Bridgerton Season 4 will release in two parts. The first part drops on January 29, 2026, and the second part follows on February 26, 2026, as reported by WhatsOnNetflix. The post also featured a new Bridgerton poster showing the split release dates.

Developed by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland for Netflix, the series is set in the early 1800s and explores the scandals, romances, and societal drama of the Bridgerton family. The upcoming season will spotlight Benedict Bridgerton’s love story, shifting focus to the noble family’s second son.

Benedict’s love story takes center stage

Season 4 follows Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) as he meets Sophie Baek (portrayed by Yerin Ha), a maid with a mysterious past. Their first meeting takes place at Lady Bridgerton’s masquerade ball, where Benedict encounters a 'Lady in Silver,' unaware of her true identity.

Showrunner Jess Brownell teased that the upcoming story will be a refreshing take on the Cinderella theme. “The scripts that Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting,” Thompson said. “It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

Ha added that she connected deeply with her character during the audition process. “What drew me to Sophie was that she immediately has obstacles, something that she constantly has to overcome,” she said.

Here’s what to expect from Bridgerton Season 4

The upcoming season will also bring back fan-favorite characters Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie). Their friendship will be stronger than ever. “Their trials and tribulations last season have added new depth to their friendship,” Brownell shared.

Newcomers Rosamund Li (Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (Isabella Wei) will make their debut this season as sisters introduced to London society. Their mother, Araminta Gun (Katie Leung), has high expectations for them. Meanwhile, Simone Ashley will reprise her role as Kate Bridgerton, alongside Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte.

