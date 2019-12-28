EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn & Saif Ali Khan open up on Kareena Kapoor Khan's stand on pay disparity in the industry

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan react to Kareena Kapoor Khan's stand on pay disparity which continues to exist in the industry. Read on.

and are coming together after over a decade for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie also features Kajol in a pivotal role and at the same time marks the return of Kajol and Ajay pair after many years. Even as we gear up for the movie, recently Kareena Kapoor Khan reiterated the issue of pay disparity which continues to exist in the industry. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Ajay and Saif on how do they think this will change.

"I would say it is terribly unfair. They should get paid as much. I completely agree with her. I think the industry is very economically driven, so the people that pull at the box office get paid more, fair or unfair, it is like that," Saif said. To this, Ajay added, "There are actors who paid less than the girls." Saif again intervened, "If the females tomorrow make a film which is shouldered by them and pull them off, immediately their fee will go up."

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior releases on January 10, 2020, alongside Chhapaak, which stars . About the clash, the duo said that it is not a cricket match. "We are not playing the India-Pakistan match. Both are very different genres and we hope both movies will find the audience."

Saif and Ajay had a lot to say about working with each other and were all praises.

