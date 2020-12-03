EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God pushed ahead?

If reports are to be believed, both the lead stars are already committed to finishing other projects and have decided to put this film on hold for now.

Last year, Pinkvilla was the first to tell you that , and Rakul Preet Singh are joining hands for a film, to be directed by Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar. The comedy, that has the stars in prominent roles, is a remake of the Danish comedy Sorte Kuglar (What Goes Around) that released 11 years ago. The movie revolves around a man who passes away in a car crash but gets another chance to live.

While Ajay Devgn will play the role of God, Sidharth plays the man who plays a reality show in heaven, winning which he will be granted life again. Rakul plays his wife. The film was supposed to go on floors in September but initially, the Covid 19 outbreak played spoilsport and now, we hear that the film has been indefinitely pushed.

A source reveals, "The film couldn't kick off on time because of the pandemic and the team was still fine tuning the script. But by then, both the film's main male leads signed different films and are committed to them at this point. While Ajay has to wrap Maidan, has some portions of Bhuj: The Pride of India left to be shot, he will soon jump into shooting Kaithi remake and his next directorial venture Mayday simultaneously. After that, he has also given dates to shooting his first digital series, which is an adaptation of Luther. He is trying to schedule Indra Kumar's film post that. But there's still no clarity. Owing to Ajay's schedule, Sid also had to rework his whole plan. He will now begin work on the spy thriller with RSVP followed by the movie that he plans to do with Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani. Only post that, will he be able to work his dates out for the comedy. Rakul, in the meantime, will finish Attack, Indian 2 and move on to filming Mayday with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay."

