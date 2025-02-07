EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Tabu shoot for a classical dance number in Bhooth Bangla; A Pritam musical

15 years after Khatta Meetha, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting on the horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film is gearing up for an April 2026 release and is already among the most awaited feature films of the year. The makers have got a formidable ensemble on board the film with names like Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi among others. The team recently wrapped up a key schedule in Hyderabad and are now gearing up for the last leg of the shoot in February 2025.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar and Tabu have shot for a classical dance number through the schedule in Hyderabad. “Akshay and Tabu have shot for a classical dance number composed by Pritam. It features Tabu like never before, as she will be seen doing classical Indian dance alongside Akshay. The song appearance at a key moment of the film, and the picturization is said to be among the major highlights of Bhooth Bangla,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bhooth Bangla is touted to be a comic-caper, and features Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar playing the part of the Khiladi’s love interest and sister respectively. Bhooth Bangla brings back the entire OG gang of cults like Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa among others, and the makers have promised to deliver a spooky experience on the big screen. According to sources, the film will undergo extensive VFX work, as the makers are mounting it on a humongous scale. “The horror / supernatural element of Bhooth Bangla derives from the mythological element, which has been shot with perfection by Priyadarshan,” the source added.

The trio of Akshay, Priyan and Pritam are also behind the cult song, Ami Je Tomar from Bhool Bhoolaiyaa (2007), which eventually made its way to part 2 and part 3 as well. Apart from Bhooth Bangla, the duo of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are also reuniting on India’s biggest and most iconic comedy – Hera Pheri 3. The film is slated to go on floors in December 2025 and hit the big screen by the end of 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.