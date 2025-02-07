Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sell THIS property at whopping Rs 80 crore; know complete details here

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is back in the news, this time for a major real estate deal. Reports reveal that he and wife Twinkle Khanna have sold their lavish Mumbai apartment for an eye-popping Rs 80 crore.

Yes, you heard that right! Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have sold their stunning sea-facing apartment in Mumbai’s Oberoi 360 West project for a staggering Rs 80 crore. The sprawling 6,830 sq. ft. unit, located on the 39th floor, also comes with four parking spaces. According to documents registered on January 31, a stamp duty of Rs 4.80 crore was paid, as revealed by IndexTap.

The couple's apartment was priced at Rs 1.17 lakh per square foot, making it one of the city’s most premium properties. The Oberoi 360 West is a luxury development in Worli, featuring two towers and offering 4 BHK and 5 BHK units, as well as duplexes and penthouses.

The new owners, Pallavi Jain and others, now hold the luxurious property, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of Mumbai. The project, which received its occupation certificate in 2022, gets its name from its 360-meter height and its stunning west-facing apartments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Sky Force, which hit theaters on January 24. The film showcases him as an Indian Air Force officer on a mission for vengeance after the tragic loss of several soldiers. The movie also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, with Sara Ali Khan making an appearance. It performed reasonably well at the box office.

Next up, the actor is set to star in Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan, featuring Tabu and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. This film marks the reunion of Akshay and Priyadarshan after 14 years, following their successful collaborations on hits like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Bhooth Bangla is all set to hit the big screens on April 2, 2026.

Apart from this, Akshay Kumar will reprise his role in Hera Pheri 3 and will also be seen in Jolly LLB 3, much to the excitement of his fans.

