EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar teams up with stunt team to design chase and action scenes in Ram Setu

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has built a brand for himself of being an actor who loves to do all the action sequences by himself. This Diwali, the Khiladi will be seen in the Abhishek Sharma-directed, Ram Setu, which is touted to be a one of its kind action adventure. It features Akshay as an archaeologist, who is on a mission to protect Ram Setu from evil forces. Through the journey, he encounters various challenges. And Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Akshay Kumar teamed up with the action masters, Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh to design and choreograph the action blocks of the film.

Which action scenes did Akshay Kumar design>

“He would be on the set and improvise the stunts for a better impact. There’s a prolonged action sequence set in Afghanistan, which has been partly choreographed by Akshay himself. Another scene that he improvised throughout the shoot was the motorboat chase sequence. With his experience, he would always sit down with Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh to elevate the scenes further. There have been instances when he performed the stunts before the shoot as a part of test and safety check,” revealed a source close to the development.

Producer, Vikram Malhotra, who has worked with Akshay in multiple films before, confirms the development and insists that the Afghanistan and Boat action scenes are two of the major highlights of his Diwali 2022 release. Abhishek Sharma is grateful to be working with such a team. He says, “For me, it was the best of both worlds where on one hand, I had two of the best action directors – Anl Arasu and Parvez Shaikh and on the other hand, I had a man synonymous with action in our country.”