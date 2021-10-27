EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt to anchor Salman Khan’s documentary; Sajid Nadiadwala, Sooraj Barjatya too a part

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that a documentary on Salman Khan is in the making. Soon after, we revealed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali too will be a part of this docu-series. And now, we have learnt that Alia Bhatt, who was to work with Salman in SLB’s Inshallah, will be one of the many anchors of this docu-series.

“Alia and Salman were supposed to work together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. While that didn’t materialize, the actress is all excited to anchor some renowned personalities of the industry in this docu-series,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that she has already shot for her portions for the same. Salman, Alia and Bhansali aside, almost the whole of B-Town will be a part of Beyond The Star: Salman Khan.

“The idea is to showcase the world of Salman Khan beyond the superstardom that he is known from. His family members - Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, his industry friends like Sajid Nadiadwala, David Dhawan, Sooraj Barjatya, Anees Bazmee and other work colleagues like Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, among others have already recorded for their respective portions. Karan Johar too is said to be a part of this docu-series,” the source further informed, quick to add that the docu-series has got the entire Bollywood together.

“Apart from Alia, there will be multiple other anchors in the show. Beyond The Star: Salman Khan will be the first season of this docu-series and the makers plan to spin it into a franchise going forward. It’s produced by Salman Khan Films with Wizcraft Productions and Applause Entertainment,” the source signed off.

The shooting for this has been wrapped up and it is at present in the post production stage. The makers are planning to tie up with an international OTT giant and present the event to the audiences by mid-2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan reunite – SLB shoots for SK’s docu-series, Beyond The Star