EXCLUSIVE: A star studded docu-series on Salman Khan in the making for an OTT giant

Salman Khan is among the biggest stars of Hindi cinema with an unparalleled stardom extending to the remotest places of India. His 33-year journey in the industry has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with all the ups and downs. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that a docu-series on Salman Khan is in the making for an OTT Giant. It will be produced by SKF Films with Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

“The idea is to chronicle Salman’s journey to superstardom and also give a glimpse to the audience about the lesser-known facts of the actor. All the key stakeholders of Salman’s career – right from family to his co-stars, directors and producers – will be a part of this docu series. The prep work has already begun and the interviews with Salman’s colleagues will be done in the coming few months,” revealed a source close to the development.

The team is in conversation with an OTT giant for the premiere. Interestingly, a documentary is being made on Salman’s father, the celebrated writer Salim Khan and his partnership with the legendary, Javed Akhtar. The Salim – Javed story is being conceptualised by Farhan and Zoya Akhtar with Salman for Netflix. Meanwhile, Salman is currently in Austria shooting for the ambitious espionage thriller, Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif. Soon after in November, he moves on to the Sajid Nadiadwala production, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The actor is in advanced conversations with Rajkumar Gupta for the Ravindra Kaushik biopic and Anees Bazmee for an out and out comedy. Apart from the aforementioned films, wherein he plays the lead, he has extended cameos in the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone fronted, Pathan and the Chiranjeevi starrer Godfather. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more news.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's hunt for a comedy finally ends; Set to return as Prem for Anees Bazmee