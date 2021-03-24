EXCLUSIVE: Amole Gupte would love to show Parineeti Chopra starrer Saina to Shraddha Kapoor: I am fond of her

Before Parineeti Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor was roped in to play the titular role in Saina.

Director Amole Gupte has worked for more than five years on the upcoming Saina Nehwal biopic, that features in the lead. The film is finally releasing, and the filmmaker is excited about it. However, Gupte recently showed the film to Saina’s parents, Harvir Singh Nehwal and Usha Rani Nehwal, and here’s how they reacted. “Saina was in England, but there are these two magicians who have created the magic called Saina and that is her parents. Imagine them having entrusted the biopic on their cherished daughter’s life in my hand, imagine my hands will be trembling for five years,” says Amole.

He further adds, “It's a responsibility and I am not a product maker. I am not in the market to exploit people, their stories and values in order to exaggerate it and make it into a huge chewing gum bubble of emotions and tears. So when Saina’s parents saw the film, they just were overwhelmed. I had my associate there who was showing me the live feed of them watching the scene of Saina and them in the film, and how they were weeping and laughing out loud. I thought that I found my destination.”

I showed the film to Saina’s parents and that is what I was committed to. But of course, why not Shraddha? Amole Gupte

Before Parineeti Chopra, was roped in to play the titular role in this much awaited sports film. Prod Amole if he will be showing the film to Shraddha and he responds, “I showed the film to Saina’s parents and that is what I was committed to. But of course, why not Shraddha? I would love for her to come and see the film, I can send her an invite. I am very fond of Shraddha,” Amoles signs off.

Also Read | PHOTO: Co stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's epic childhood picture will leave you nostalgic

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×