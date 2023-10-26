EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor in talks with The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra for an international film

Anil Kapoor's latest appearance as Mr. India in a commercial has sparked rumours about a sequel to his 1987 sci-fi classic. While Mr. India 2 does not seem to be happening as speculated, Anil Kapoor has multiple film projects up his sleeve. The 66-year-old Bollywood actor will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and then in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. He has also finished shooting for Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo's next film, expected to release in theaters next year. Kapoor's illustrious lineup is expanding further as he now eyes an international film.

Anil Kapoor teams up with The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Anil Kapoor is discussing an international movie with The Lunchbox director Ritesh Batra. The filmmaker is working on a mature romance in the same space as The Lunchbox and has approached Kapoor to headline it. "The film revolves around an unusual relationship between an Indian man and a French woman. Anil Kapoor loved the script and has already given his nod. The film is set to be a grand Indo-French production, and if all goes well, it will go on floors early next year," a source close to the development told us, adding that it would mark Kapoor's third international film following the Academy Award-winning Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011).

The Anil Kapoor starrer yet-untitled drama will mark Batra's return to direction after a hiatus of four-years. The filmmaker was previously developing a massive-scale web series based on a popular English novel, but that's believed to have been put on the backburner now. His new film with Kapoor is said to be delving into themes of love, loss, and yearning, promising to be yet another extraordinary tale of romance.

We reached out to Ritesh Batra and the representatives of Anil Kapoor for confirmation, but we are yet to receive a response.

