EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
The Sardar cousins of Ranbir Kapoor from Animal were in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, the actors revealed how they ended up bagging the roles in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film.
Animal has taken over the global box office by storm. It’s been more than two weeks since the movie was released, but it continues to entertain the audience. Among many interesting things, the film also showcased the brotherhood that Ranbir Kapoor shared with his cousin brothers. During an exclusive chat, five actors from the gang shared how they ended up bagging the key role.
Animal's Sardar cousins reveal their audition story with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
While talking to Pinkvilla, the five actors shared how they were finalized to play their respective characters in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Talking about his experience, Gagandeep Singh said that they auditioned for it.
“I have worked with Sandeep Reddy Vanga sir in Kabir Singh. So, sir knew that I was in Bombay and still working. So, he approached us through a casting director. Each one of us auditioned for the roles,” he added. Sharing about the audition process, Vivek Sharma Bhardwaj opined, “Actually, what happened was, sir gave us all a situation and told us to send our auditions to him in our way. On the basis of it, each one of us got our characters.”
Further on, Amanjot Singh spoke about his first interaction with director Sandeep. He said, “When I met him for the first time, I didn’t even feel that I was meeting a big director like him for the first time. We greeted each other well and he was happy to see me. He told me, ‘We want a Sardar like you’. On that positive note, we had a good conversation. When I was about to leave, I sensed that he liked me.”
On hearing this, Vivek funnily recalled how he was skeptical of making it into the movie after seeing actors like Amanjot and Gagandeep with muscular bodies while he looked lean in front of them. For Kamaljeet Rana, it felt like a prank. Until he opened the office gate of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and saw him sitting there, he thought it was all a joke.
He divulged, “When I got to know that he wanted to meet me, I was like, ‘Someone is pulling my leg. Why would the director or Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy want to meet me?’ Then I got to know that I would have to meet him at the T-series office. So, I also played along to get to the end of it. So, I went there and when I opened the door, I saw Sandeep sir sitting in front of me. After talking to him when I came outside, I realized it was all for real,” he giggled.
