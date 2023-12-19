EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’

A lot has been said about Sandeep Reddy Vanga-backed Animal. Among the many scenes and moments that caught cinephile’s attention was the point when all his cousin brothers leave their home to help Ranbir Kapoor in his battle. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the Sardar cousins shared their experience working with the lead actor.

Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s a superstar

Among the multiple actors who played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother in Animal, five of them graced the couch for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. As they expressed their excitement about being a part of the record-breaking film, Gagandeep Singh called Ranbir the ‘finest actor’ while all of them agreed that he is also a ‘beautiful human being’. Another actor added, “For me, it’s a dream come true.”

Sharing how the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor never made them feel that he’s a superstar, Gagan said, “He is so grounded. He never made us realize that he’s a superstar. He contributed with every co-actor like a friend in every scene.” Vivek Sharma said that he would stand there in every take to give cues to other actors and with full intensity and emotions no matter how many takes are being shot.

Further on, Kamaljeet Rana, who plays Balli Singh in the action-thriller, said the special thing about him is that he won’t let you know. “His process is something else. The moment he hears action, he becomes a different character. And upon hearing ‘cut’ he’s a different guy,” he added.

Adding that they all saw the pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s daughter, Rana shared, “He spoke to me about my family, talking about his, showed us pictures of Raha. That’s a very good trait about a star like Ranbir Kapoor. Throughout the film, we never felt that we were working with a big star, although he is. But he made us comfortable in everything,” the actor divulged, adding that Ranbir would guide them while they were doing scenes and intended to make the scene look larger than life. He also added that the lead actor would take everyone together to perfect the scene.

