EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal, Gabriella open up on pregnancy announcement & life changing after Arik’s birth

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades are not only the coolest couples but also very cool parents. They are happily enjoying their life with each other and after the birth of son Arik, it has become more interesting. The actor always shares a lot of pictures and videos of his son on social media. Even Gabriella also does the same. Well, today in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, both shared their thoughts on why they chose to announce the pregnancy and even how much their life changed after Arik’s birth.

Gabriella said, “I think that person who is always inside has come out more. Also, I don’t need an excuse to go out anymore. I stay in a couch because I have a baby so everyone knows. But I think I am intrinsically like home body and also I am into fitness and health also. Having a baby has just little fire hold for me and I think made me little more calmer and focus.”

Arjun added, “Yeah, I was bit scary before he was born. I didn’t know whats gonna happen right because she was very confused about motherhood and whether she wanted to have child or not. And she didn’t know that she will be able to take that kind of responsibility but the day he was born I mean I think she became a different person. She held him and she was just like I want one more.”

When asked their thoughts behind making pregnancy announcement in public, the actor said, “It was something we are both quiet private. At least I am very private in my approach towards life. And it was something big step that we both were taking. It was a step which was obviously scrutinised and looked into by many people on many levels. And everybody would have their opinions on it. And it doesn’t matters. But still you are a public person and it does you know kind of affects you somewhere. And we were like this is joyous time and we should just celebrate it rather than people saying oh how do we hide it, you know don’t look at my baby, don’t do this or don’t do that. We as celebrities in our head tend to create these images or perceptions for our own selves in our own mind.”

He further adds, “For everyone to feel comfortable is to put this really nice image of three of us out three. Three of us meaning even arik and tummy and let’s do that. We actually do this shoot and we didn’t do this with the mind to put out this picture. So, this thought came afterwards. And we did this shoot and saw this. I said this is the best way to introduce this part of our life going forward to the world.”

