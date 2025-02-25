EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya breaks silence on similarities between Badass Ravi Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal: 'mujhey lag raha hai agar...'

Popular Bollywood singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya also tried his hand at acting. The Bollywood celeb made his debut in 2007 with the musical romantic thriller Aap Kaa Surroor, which was a hit. After starring in multiple movies, the actor is back with his latest release, Badass Ravi Kumar. Those who watched the entertainer thought Himesh’s character Ravi Kumar had many similarities with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the singer-actor broke his silence on the same.

While talking about his movie Badass Ravi Kumar, Himesh Reshammiya addressed the chatter around the similarity between his character and that of Ranbir Kapoor in Animal. Speaking his mind, the Khiladi 786 stated, “Actually, vo chain-saw wala toh koi bhi film me nhi tha. (The chain-saw scene in the film isn’t there in any other movie).”

Himesh added, “But of course, humney kahin na kahin jo retro andaaz rakha tha uskey liye… baal bhi lambe they, vo retro andaaz tha. (But of course, we maintained the retro look of the character, for which his hair is also long.)”

Talking about Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s blockbuster film Animal, Himesh Reshammiya stated, “Animal toh current film hai but kahin na kahin vo beard, ek conventional look jo aaj chal raha hai, toh ek similarity hogi. Aur mujhey lag raha hai agar ek achi cheez se similarity ho bhi toh koi problem nhi hai. (Animal is a current movie. But somewhere, the bear and hair have that conventional look that is trending these days. Hence, there is a certain level of similarity. I also think that if there is a similarity with a good thing, then there is no problem in that.).”

Coming to Badass Ravi Kumar, the musical action film is helmed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. Produced by Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, it is the second installment in The Xposé Universe. While Himesh reprises his role as Ravi Kumar, he is joined by actors like Prabhu Deva, Kirti Kulhari, Simona J, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever.

