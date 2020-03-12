EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA post Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in the USA post the coronavirus outbreak. Read on.

The Coronavirus alert has left everyone around the globe panicking and it is now reflecting in the plans of our Bollywood stars as well. Ever since the outbreak, there have been many cases detected in China, Italy, USA among other countries. Now, we hear that two actresses, Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre were supposed to make an appearance at an event in the USA this month, but now, the events stand cancelled.

Among others, also has plans to travel to cities like New York to perform in the second week of April followed by around the same time. Also, Neha Kakkar will be performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 11. The singer has been touring various countries and is at present in Australia. AR Rahman will have 12 shows in the month of June later this year.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More