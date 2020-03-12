  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA post Coronavirus outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR
Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in the USA post the coronavirus outbreak. Read on.
4489 reads Mumbai
EXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA post Coronavirus outbreakEXCLUSIVE: Bipasha Basu, Sonali Bendre cancel events in USA post Coronavirus outbreak
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Coronavirus alert has left everyone around the globe panicking and it is now reflecting in the plans of our Bollywood stars as well. Ever since the outbreak, there have been many cases detected in China, Italy, USA among other countries. Now, we hear that two actresses, Bipasha Basu and Sonali Bendre were supposed to make an appearance at an event in the USA this month, but now, the events stand cancelled. 

Bipasha Basu was to be the Chief Guest at the South Asian Women Empowerment Award on March 22 in New Jersey and many other cities like Fermont and New York. The actress had told the event organisers to postpone the event just after the coronavirus outbreak. Coming to Sonali Bendre, she also was to be there in New York and Dallas for a Women's Day special, but that also stands cancelled for now.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on

Among others, Hrithik Roshan also has plans to travel to cities like New York to perform in the second week of April followed by Salman Khan around the same time. Also, Neha Kakkar will be performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey on April 11. The singer has been touring various countries and is at present in Australia. AR Rahman will have 12 shows in the month of June later this year.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement