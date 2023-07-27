EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi to replace Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in Welcome 3

The Anees Bazmee-directed Welcome is among the most iconic comedies of Indian Cinema that also led to the rise of two cult characters – Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai – played to perfection by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor. The duo made an appearance in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015). And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Firoz Nadiadwala is planning to revamp the Welcome Franchise with Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi stepping into the shoes of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar. Akshay Kumar, who played Rajiv in Welcome, will get back to the third installment.

Munna and Circuit are ready to play Uday and Majnu

“Of the 3 films under Firoz Nadiadwala’s banner, Welcome might be the first to take off as the script is ready a while back. The filmmaker is planning to bring a spin in the narrative of this comic caper by getting Sanjay Dutt and Arshad to play the notorious gangsters – Majnu and Uday. The duo have already shown their chemistry as Munna and Circuit and now it will be time to explore the dimension in a new franchise,” revealed a source close to the development.

The script of the film is locked and will go on floors next year, once Akshay Kumar completes shooting for Jolly LLB 3 and Housefull 5. But what’s the reason for Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar’s exit? A source close to the producer reveals, “It’s a case of monetary disagreements between the duo and the producer,” the source adds.

Suniel Shetty are also a part of Welcome 3

The director of Welcome has been kept under wraps for now, but according to the source, the prep work is going on at Firoz Nadiadwala’s office silently. Suniel Shetty too is expected to be a part of Welcome 3. For those unaware, earlier in the year, the filmmaker had shot for a promo of Hera Pheri 3 as well with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The official announcement of Hera Pheri too is expected to be made once all the legal issues are sorted out. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

