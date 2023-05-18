EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh never thought she’d come back to films: Was going through a rough period so you…

After receiving a lot of accolades for her performance in Sudhir Mishra’s 2005 crime-drama, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Chitrangda Singh followed it up with Ruchi Narain’s Kal: Yesterday and Tomorrow, and then surprised everyone by taking a three year break. She even took another one at a later point in her career, and in a chat with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about this decision. “I regret it, if I look at it most objectively. But since we are not in isolation, we have people with us, we have families and we have other things - when I think of that I feel like it just wouldn’t have been possible. Even if I would have tried to do well here, I would have messed up something somewhere else. The famous line - Jerry Maguire - if this (heart) is empty this (mind) doesn’t matter. It’s a bit like that, especially for an actor. You really have to kind of be together inside. So I think it was a bit of that, and I think I did the best I could in that moment,” shared Chitrangda

Further explaining on coming back to cinema, Chitrangda Singh stated, “I had never thought I would come back. I had changed my phone number as well. So I was for good, thinking that this is it… ‘Married woman, you’re going to have a child, and this is a good thing, and you work at a good thing, to keep it going’. So at that moment, absolutely. It wasn’t that I was looking at work, and going like, ‘Oh, I wish I should be doing this’. That didn’t happen for the longest time, till after I had my baby.” 

She elaborates, “I mean we were going through a bit of a rough period at that point as well. So I guess, you tend to go towards things that make you feel good about yourself. You tend to find something that keeps you excited. So yes, I was lucky enough to get a call around that time from Onir (for Sorry Bhai!) through somebody, and I quickly said yes. It didn’t matter what, it didn’t matter. I just wanted to work at that point.”

