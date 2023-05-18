EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal to shoot for his film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj from October, Deets Inside

While Vicky Kaushal, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan are presently awaiting the release of their upcoming comedy - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the trio earlier this year has already confirmed their next untitled collaboration, in which the actor will play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. In a conversation with PTI, Laxman had informed that they didn’t do any look tests with Vicky, as he was sure that the actor is perfect for the part. Pinkvilla now has another update on this much awaited project.

We have heard that they will start shooting for this film from October. “While they are presently busy with the promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Laxman has also simultaneously begun pre-production work on his film on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. He has already done a lot of research, and continues to sharpen the script, while also taking up discussions about location, costume, casting, etc. For now, they have zeroed in on October 2023 to start filming,” informs a source close to the development.

Vicky Kaushal’s prep

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will begin his prep from July-August. “He will take diction training, horse riding lessons, and a few other training sessions for the part. Vicky is extremely excited to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and will be giving it his all,” adds the source in the know.

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, and in Anand Tiwari’s Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam with Triptii Dimri. Reportedly, he is also in talks with Rohit Shetty to be a part of the latter's cop universe.

We reached out to the makers for confirmation, however, we didn’t hear back from them.

