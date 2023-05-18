EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh reveals she was rejected for a big talcum powder brand as she ‘wasn’t fair enough’

Bollywood actress Chitrangda Singh was recently seen in the mystery-thriller film Gaslight, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. The actress has come a long way in her career, and she began working as a model before foraying into acting. Before she made her acting debut in Sudhir Mishra's 2005 crime-drama Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, she also performed in several music videos. In a candid chat with Pinkvilla for Baatein Ankahee, Chitrangda Singh opened up about her journey, and how she got into the entertainment industry. She said that she got her debut film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi during a low phase. At that time, she was rejected by a big talcum powder brand, revealed Chitangda.

Chitrangda Singh reveals she was refused for a big talcum powder brand

Speaking about how she landed her first film, Chitrangda said, “Here I was doing music videos. I actually got refused for a very big brand of talcum powder because I wasn't fair enough. And it happened just about that time when I got this audition. So I felt like 'you are not enough' to get something. And then suddenly you get a film offer. So I was like 'okay, this is really nice. If they think I'm good enough, and I saw how many people they had auditioned. So to be extremely honest, at that point, I just thought I wanted to do the film.”

“Like why not? If I can be better than so many, then why not? At that point, that was the only thought,” said Chitrangda. She added that back then, her thought behind doing the film wasn’t that it was a Sudhir Mishra film, or that she thought about the script, or about playing Geeta Rao. She said that the opportunity came at a time when she was feeling this way, and she felt that the film offer was actually good for her self-image.

Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi released in 2005, and starred Kay Kay Menon, Shiney Ahuja, Chitrangda Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Ram Kapoor. It was directed by Sudhir Mishra.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh never thought she’d come back to films: Was going through a rough period so you…