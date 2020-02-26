Dia Mirza when questioned about housewives: It is time we stop calling them housewives & call them homemakers

Thappad revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party.

After entertaining the audience in the year 2018 with Mulk, and Anubhav Sinha are back with a hard-hitting topic in Thappad. The movie which is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February has been creating a buzz since the trailer of the movie was released. The movie is based on domestic violence. It revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party.

Just a few days before the release of the film, a press conference was held for the media which was attended by the entire cast of Thappad. Taapsee, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, director Anubhav Sinha and others had attended the press conference to promote their movie. Since Taapsee is playing a housewife in the film, a reporter questioned the cast whether while writing the script did it ever came on their mind to show Taapsee as a working woman instead of a housewife? To this, Anubhav Sinha said, "Some people choose to be a housewife and be a very happy housewife. Amrita was a happy housewife."

Dia Mirza said, "Housewives are also called as homemakers. It is such a valuable job. It is time that we stop calling them housewives. We can call them homemakers." The director cutting off Dia further said, "That is also a trap. Fraud that has happened with a woman that patriarchy has inflicted upon them." Then Dia Mirza cut him off and said, "If a woman is making her choice, it is her choice and we have to respect that also." Taapsee who was sitting beside Dia tried to calm the actress and then Anubhav said, "I am saying something else."

He further said, "Patriarchy has inflicted such immense fraud upon women, that you are a Goddess. You have more tolerance. It is your responsibility to save the house. You are being fooled." Dia continued to say, "A man can also be a homemaker."

Talking about Thappad, the movie has been given the U certificate by CBFC and that too, without any cuts.

