EXCLUSIVE: Did Fawad Khan watch Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Actor reveals

Pakistani actor and heartthrob Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut with Sonam Kapoor's Khoobsurat, and since then, his fan base in India has only grown. It's safe to say he is one of the most versatile actors in the industry.

Following his debut, he starred in several Hindi films, including Karan Johar's highly acclaimed romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In a recent interview with us, Khan revealed whether he has watched Kapoor's latest movie, Animal.

Fawad Khan says he is eager to watch Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

IIn an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Fawad Khan was asked if he had watched Ranbir Kapoor's highly acclaimed movie Animal. He responded, "Maine nahi dekhi hai abhi, aur mai dekhna chahta hu, netflix pe aagai hai lekin muje dekhne ka mauka nai mila, and everyone has been recommending".

(I haven't seen it yet, but I want to. It's on Netflix now, but I haven't had the chance to watch it. Everyone has been recommending it.)

Check out the full interview here:

Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years opposite Vaani Kapoor

Reports suggest that Fawad Khan is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood nearly after 8 years alongside actress Vaani Kapoor. The actor has also been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While details of this project are being kept confidential, and everyone involved is remaining silent, the producers plan to announce the project just before the filming schedule begins in the UK. Aarti Bagdi has come on board to direct the project.

Advertisement

The upcoming rom-com will revolve around the story of two broken individuals who, through a stroke of luck, come together, help each other, and eventually fall in love. This yet-to-be-titled film marks Eastwood Studios' first international collaboration.

This news has left Fawad Khan's fans in India extremely excited.

ALSO READ: Is Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood after 8 years for movie alongside Vaani Kapoor? Here's what we know