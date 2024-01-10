EXCLUSIVE: Did you know different version of Satranga didn’t make it to Animal? Lyricists reveal Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s reaction

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest commercial hits of the year 2023. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and others. One of the main strengths of the film is its music which has been well received. Recently, the entire music team of the film sat down for an interview.

Satranga had a version that did not make it to final film

Recently the entire music team of Animal gave an exclusive interview to Pinkvilla. The team consisted of Siddarth-Garima, the lyricist of the song Satranga, Vishal Mishra who sang and composed Pehle Bhi Main, Manan Bhardwaj who composed Arjan Vailly and Raghav Chaitanya who lent his voice to Hua Main.

During the interaction, Siddarth-Garima revealed that there is a version of Satranga that did not make it to the final film. Siddharth said, "So basically there's a version of Satranga which is not in the film. Matlab Sandeep loves it so we'll share that with you." The duo then went on to reveal the lyrics which go like this: "Tuta jo tujhse to phir na kahi thehra, kashti kinaare thi or dariya bada gehra."

Check out the full interview:

Satranga was originally created for another film

Shreyas Puranik, the music director of Satranga, earlier revealed to ShareChat that the song was meant for a different film. He said that the song was created in September 2022 but could not be used, stating that Satranga was curated with 18 different versions with different music. Sandeep Vanga Reddy later on asked for the ‘original raw version’ which was included in Animal.

Advertisement

He said, "After 10-15 days, I attended a Diwali party and Siddharth-Garima were good friends with Mr Sandeep Reddy, so he was present as well. We were just singing the song, and it suddenly caught Sandeep’s attention. It was only a week after I got a call from his office, and they told me that Sandeep wanted to use the song for his upcoming film. That was a happy moment for me!”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bobby Deol reveals what would Abrar say if he had one dialogue in Animal and it is all things funny