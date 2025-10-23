Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela pregnant with baby no 2, Chiranjeevi and family celebrate in Diwali special video

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, took the internet by surprise as the couple announced their second pregnancy on social media. A video posted by the celebrity entrepreneur featured everyone showering her with love during the Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony, coinciding with Diwali.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela announce second pregnancy

Sharing the video, Upasana Konidela wrote, “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings.”

The video shows Upasana in a blue suit, receiving blessings and gifts from the women in her family. She was joined by her husband, Ram Charan, and their daughter, Klin Kaara. Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, were also seen posing with the couple.

Apart from members of the Konidela and Kamineni families, several celebrities, including Venkatesh Daggubati and his family, Nagarjuna Akkineni with his wife Amala Akkineni, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, among others, were also spotted at the celebration.

For those unaware, Upasana tied the knot with Ram Charan on June 14, 2012. Happily married for over a decade, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan last appeared in a lead role in director Shankar's political action drama Game Changer. The movie tells the story of an IAS officer who takes on a mission to fight corruption in society, leading to a fierce rivalry with a dreaded politician.

Featuring Charan in dual roles, the flick also starred Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, and others in key roles. Despite high expectations, the political actioner underperformed at the box office and is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Looking ahead, Ram Charan is set to appear in the sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is expected to revolve around a village-based cricket tournament, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead.

Veteran star Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, Jagapathi Babu, Viji Chandrasekhar, and several others are also expected to play pivotal roles. Peddi is slated for release on March 27, 2026.

