EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 pushed to Diwali 2023 for THIS reason

Earlier in the month, Salman Khan surprised everyone by announcing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as an Eid 2023 release, and he informed the audience that his ambitious Tiger 3 will now release during the Diwali 2023 weekend. Post the announcement, there were several speculations on the reason for the delay. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tiger 3 featuring Salman with Katrina Kaif has been postponed due to the VFX factor. A source informs that VFX artists across the world are loaded with work due to the pandemic.

What has led to a delay in Tiger 3?

“The vision of Maneesh Sharma, Aditya Chopra, and the entire Tiger 3 team is to bring out a world-class action thriller with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The studio is clear – they don’t want to compromise on the visuals of either of their tentpole films and hence, took the call to announce a new release date for Tiger 3, giving more time on the VFX front of Tiger3. The action scenes are complex and they are said to be creating one of the biggest action sequences ever for the extended climax of Tiger 3, which will be high on stunts and complex visuals,” revealed a source close to the development.

When Aditya Chopra thought that the visual effects will take time, he spoke to Salman and suggested him to bring his action entertainer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid, as the fans would want to see Salman in this festive season. “Salman and Eid go hand in hand, and when Tiger 3 VFX deliveries could not match the timelines for an April release, Adi discussed it with Salman, and felt it was best to delay the film to Diwali. He also told Salman that he should deliver on his commitment of an Eid release with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” the source informed, adding further that Salman was also game for this, as he felt the delay of Tiger will also give him more time to sit on the edit and post-production of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, rather than rushing through it.