EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani reveals how a break up made her a 'mess'; watch video

Disha Patani opens up about matters of the heart, talks about dealing with heartbreak and being a romantic person. Watch the video inside.

is known to be a rather reserved person. It's not easy that Disha opens up about her personal life. With Malang coming up in a week from now, we decided to quiz the actress more about what she thinks about the matters of the heart.

When asked to define love Disha says, "It's very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love?" She further adds, "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl." She's a romantic at heart, she admits. "The smallest things matter to me. I love a small letter. All that I really like. I remember I made a proper film with music and memories of me and someone I was with. I made it on Movie Maker with a Humraah kind of a song."

Dealing with heartbreak too is difficult. Disha shares, "I was a big mess after my heartbreak. I'm a Gemini so we are never in between. We are either there or not there. But I guess the positive thing is once you are out, you're out and there's no turning back. There are no feelings that stays back." Disha is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff but the two have always maintained silence on the topic.

Watch the video right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More