EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor opens up on offering Naagin to Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, says, 'admire them'

Ekta Kapoor has been owning all the mediums, thoroughly. Be it web, Television, and films, Ekta sure identifies the pulse of the audience. Recently, during an interview, Ekta had opened up on how Naagin was supposed to be a film first and she had reached out to and amongst others for the same but they declined it. Now, in an exclusive chat, Kapoor opened up on her struggle of branching into the digital world, the apprehensions and challenges which came with it. She also opened up on her ambition to work with Priyanka and Katrina and offering them Naagin.

Ekta clarified, "I had just mentioned it. I should have given the context. They did not know how big the folklore in India is. Priyanka had said yes, Katrina did not get the bigness of folklore but both these women are great women. They are women I admire and love. I am hoping to work with both of them in my career." She continued, "Everyone has this ambition of working with big male stars, even I have the ambition of working with a Priyanka or Katrina because they are such smart women. If come, Katrina did not Hindi, she has picked up brilliantly, fought being from non-film family, on her own, Priyanka did the same. So yes, they said no to a script but I was giving an example of how we don't understand the power of folklore in India. But both are great."

She concluded, "I would love to work with them as producers, many years later as well."

