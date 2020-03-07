EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor talks about facing sexism: I was presented like an alpha b*tch, freak of nature

Ekta Kapoor, who is crowned as the television czarina, gets candid about facing sexism in the industry in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Ekta Kapoor is a woman who doesn’t need any introduction. She has not only changed the face of Indian television but has also emerged as the ultimate boss lady of the industry. And while she is at the pinnacle of her career at the moment, the journey to the top wasn’t a cakewalk for her. After all, she had to carve a niche for herself in the then industry dominated by men. Although Ekta did the job stupendously, she did face several hurdles including sexism. And today, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the television czarina got candid about facing sexism in showbiz and how she was presented as a freak of nature and even an alpha b*tch.

Interestingly, Ekta has always been rumoured about having temper issues and also has several spoofs made on her. She admitted being upset about it during the initial days. “I was like there has been a history of male producer, directors on the set who abuse constantly and they are constantly losing their temper. I used to be assertive. From having rumours about me breaking my mobile to breaking table, me doing some seriously whacked out stuff I had everything. From my tika to my rings, to making me sound like an alpha bitch, I was out there presented like this freak of nature. I mean you have to scared of me because I was doing something which was clearly my job. I was working with so many men initially and just being assertive was becoming a problem. So, I was like I need this done. And of course, I had become caricaturish ‘she wants her things done, she thinks no end of herself’,” Ekta was quoted saying.

Troubles didn’t end there and becoming a boss in a male-dominated industry was quite a tedious task. Talking about the same, Ekta asserted, “Sexism to the point of not taking instructions from a woman was almost mandate or bitching her out because guess what she thinks no end of herself. I am like okay then just do the job and I’ll be okay with you.”

Furthermore, the television czarina also recalled how she was suggested about using her father Jeetendra’s name instead of her mother Shobha Kapoor for her company as the legendary actor was more popular than his wife. However, Ekta took the stand and went ahead with her mother’s name and there hasn’t been any looking back for her ever since.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More