EXCLUSIVE: Here's when National Award winner Kriti Sanon will start shooting for second schedule of Do Patti

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kriti Sanon will be taking on a producer's role for a film in which she will also star in. The actress who recently received a prestigious National Award at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi is now all geared up to begin the second schedule of her first self-produced movie, Do Patti. The film also stars Kajol in the lead role.

As per a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla that the second schedule of Kriti Sanon’s productional debut film Do Patti where she also features herself, is set to take place in Mumbai. “Kriti Sanon will be starting the shoot in the first week of November which will go roughly till the mid of the month,” the source added.

The film also stars Kajol in the lead role and reunites the actress with Kriti after eight years of Dilwale. The mystery thriller film titled Do Patti is set in the hills of North India and is helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.

Earlier, speaking about turning into a producer with the film Do Patti in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon mentioned that she enjoys all aspects of making movies and has always wanted to have a more active creative role in meaningful projects that can deeply impact people. She added, “I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gears and do more.”

Kriti Sanon was recently honored with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in Mimi. She shared this award with Alia Bhatt, who received it for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is currently gearing up for her dystopian action thriller Ganapath, where she stars alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. She's also set to appear in an untitled romantic drama with Shahid Kapoor. In addition to these projects, Kriti is working on The Crew, which features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

Do Patti is all set to have an OTT release on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

