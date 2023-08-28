EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon expresses excitement about reuniting with Kajol; says 'She’s an amazing actor...'

Kriti Sanon will soon turn producer with her upcoming film Do Patti in which she will also feature. The actress recently announced her production house - Blue Butterfly Films - on her social media handles. In the meantime, Kriti Sanon is all set to reunite with Kajol after eight years of Dilwale for a mystery thriller titled, Do Patti, set in the hills of North India. The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and marks the debut of Kriti as a producer. The film has already gone on the floors and the actress revealed how she felt after reuniting with Kajol in the Netflix film.

Kriti Sanon shares how it felt like working with Kajol after eight years in Do Patti

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kriti Sanon shared her excitement about working with Kajol after eight years. She said even though she hasn’t shot with the Dilwale actress yet, she is really “looking forward to it”. She shared, “I haven’t actually shot with her yet. We’ve shot separately different scenes, we haven’t shot together. But I’m really looking forward to it. I've always been a fan of her, you know, her work, her as an actor. I worked with her on Dilwale which obviously was my second project and I was extremely new and you know I didn't know much and it was an experience. But, now to having, you know slightly matured as a person and as an actor also."

Praising Kajol and excited to share the screen with her again, Kriti added, “She’s looking even better. I don’t know how she does that, I'm just so excited to be sharing the screen with her, to be able to perform with her. I think she’s an amazing actor and you know I just feel like it’s gonna be different but I’m really looking forward to it.” WATCH THE INTERVIEW HERE:

Kriti Sanon’s take on turning a producer

Sanon who will be debuting as a producer with her upcoming movie Do Patti, mentioned that she loves every single aspect of filmmaking and always wished to be more creatively involved in the good projects that have to capacity to touch hearts. She said, “I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gears and do more.”

The film Do Patti will have an OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix.

