EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan REVEALS he wants to do ‘situational straight-faced comedy’ like Hangover

Amid the roaring success of Fighter, lead actor Hrithik Roshan sat down for a candid interview with Pinkvilla. While talking about the love that the action flick is receiving, he also revealed the genre that he wants to work on next. Read on to know more!

Hrithik Roshan says he wants to do a comedy movie next

In the years that he has been associated with the Indian film industry, Hrithik Roshan has experimented across genres. But there’s one movie space that he wants to explore and that is situational straight-faced comedy. Sharing what he really wants to do, the actor said, “There’s one thing that I’m really dying to do but the stars haven’t aligned and I haven’t found the script which is this situational straight-faced comedy. But I don’t see that kind of stuff being written.”

Explaining why he hasn’t found that impressive script, the Vikram Vedha actor divulged, “What happens is that when we look at comedy, I don’t even mind if it’s dark. That’s also something I would be okay with but when I see comedy happening and being written, they’re trying to make you laugh and everyone’s aware of it that this is funny.”

Watch the interview below:

Hrithik further added that he’s looking for a story like the American comedy film Hangover. "The kind of stuff that I’m looking for is more like a Hangover where 4-5 different characters, actors who are completely embedded in the integrity of those characters. They are out into situations which motivate each actor to react in the way their character would react. So, it is left to the actor that how would you react to this," the actor shared.

"Somebody would just be straight-faced, somebody would keep composure, somebody would be wide-eyed. So, when we write, we try and show the audience that you have to laugh here so all the actors have to laugh. The comedy that I would like to do is situational, the actor could be really serious but the audience I laughing because of the situation he’s in,” he concluded adding that it’s a tough genre to crack but it has been done multiple times.

Hrithik Roshan reveals if he’s ready to do a rom-com with Siddharth Anand

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also sat for an interview with us wherein he expressed his desire to work on a romantic-comedy movie with Hrithik. When asked if he’s also looking to collaborate with Sid on it, the Super 30 star said, “I have just been through three transformations. If Sid makes a romcom now, I’ll have to kill myself to go get back in shape.”

Saying a straight ‘No’, the actor said that he’s going to take a while to get back into that kind of a mold. But of course, collaborating with Sid would be fun. Talking highly of his director, Roshan opined, “The thing that I admire about him so much is that he’s like a dog with a bone and he’s constantly working. When I’m on set with him, I feel like there are two sides of me. One is that I’m his actor and he’s my director and one is ‘Yaar, I want to protect this guy. I want to get what he wants. I need to do this for me.’ I am constantly either in this or that stance with him. Sometimes he gives and sometimes I give.” The celebrated actor concluded adding that it’s a great way to be and he hopes that Sid also thinks the same way.

