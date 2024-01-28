EXCLUSIVE: 'I am dying to do a love story with Hrithik Roshan': Siddharth Anand on his Fighter co-star

Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter was released on January 25. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and many others. Fighter is a patriotic film revolving around the Air Force. The actors were seen in powerful action sequences.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth was asked whether he is up to doing a love story with Hrithik, and the director said that he is ready to do it.

Siddharth Anand expresses wish to do a love story with Hrithik Roshan

During the exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand was asked if he could make a rom-com film with his Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan.

Without wasting a minute, Anand shared, "Mein toh har picture ki dauran Hrithik ko bolta hu (I always tell Hrithik let's do a rom-com during every film shoot) let's do a rom-com, and he is ready. Problem hai ki mere pass story nehi hai. I'm dying to do. Actually, I might break out from the actions and do a rom-com, go to a nice place... I want to do a nice, slight-hearted rom-com. But audience dekhegi rom-com meri wo mujhe pata karna hai (But will the audience watch my rom-com? I want to know that)."

He further added, "I'm telling Hrithik for ages now, let's do a rom-com, and he will be so good in a rom-com. He has not done one. Uska ek love story karte hai, ek acchi love story, maza ayega Hrithik ke saath."

Speaking about Fighter, Siddharth recently said in a group interview, "We are hoping…not for the numbers but hoping pyaar mile, recognition mile. Humne desh ki picture banayi hai. Desi picture banayi hai."

More about Fighter

Apart from Deepika, Hrithik, and Anil Kapoor, the cast of the film also includes Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky, and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

