EXCLUSIVE: 'I just want to be with him in a very personal space', says Dheeraj Dhoopar about Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar and he has impacted so many lives with his personality, work, and other accomplishments. In his long and successful career, SRK has amassed millions and billions of fans who admire him. One of them is actor Dheeraj Dhoopar. Recently, he appeared on Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and got into a heart-to-heart conversation.

Dheeraj Dhoopar talks about Shah Rukh Khan

During the conversation, Dhoopar spoke about how his interest in doing grey characters comes from his love for SRK. He said, "My love for him is..I cannot tell you I mean, I just want to be with him in a very personal space, I want to hug him tight for two minutes, I want to tell him that I love you..Thank you for existing...it's not about him being an actor or something..him being him."

He also said that he watched all the Jawan promos. Expressing his admiration for SRK, Dheeraj said, "I love him, I mean Shah Rukh is posting something and I'm reposting it because I feel its my own thing. I mean he posted something about Jawan, wo main 2 min tak baith ke dekhta rehta hu...I also make sure ghar me jitne log hai sab dekhe..(I watched Jawan promos for two minutes and I also made sure my family members watched it as well)."

Dheeraj also said that he loves how SRK carries himself and talks and behaves. He said that he wants to look like SRK when he is 40 or 50.

Watch the entire interview here:

Jawan trailer to be showcased on Burj Khalifa

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his movie, Jawan. Directed by Atlee, Jawan is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. On Monday, the superstar took to Twitter to announce its trailer release date.

He tweeted, "Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 PM and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red...what say? READYYYY!"

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone is set to have a special appearance in the movie. Gauri Khan has produced Jawan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is scheduled to be released theatrically on September 7.

