EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a princess in BTS photos from a song with Asim Riaz; Check it out

After Bigg Boss 13, runner up Asim Riaz has been grabbing headlines since his look with Jacqueline Fernandez was released online. In fact, the actress also shared a boomerang video on her social media and Asim reposted the same. Asim also shared a video of his where he is acing the moonwalk and all of this had led his fans gushing over not just Asim, but the both of them since it will be one of the many firsts post his Bigg Boss.

And after the boomerang video, today we have come across some EXCLUSIVE pictures of Jacqueline from the sets of the shoot. In the pictures, we can see the Kick actress dressed up as a princess in a pink half saree with golden and blue coloured blouse. Jacqueline, who has left her hair open and has accessorized with minimal makeup and minimal jewelry looks stunning in this avatar. The actress looks elated and all excited to shoot for the song. There are pictures of the actress posing with the dancers who are dressed up in a maroon and golden half saree as well.

From the pictures, we can make out that the Race 3 actress is practicing her dance steps with the dancers and are all set to shoot for the song. Asim is missing in the frame but we are sure his pictures will also be out soon. The pictures look amazing and will for sure leave the fans wanting for more.

Regarding the song, Jacqueline had said that the song is very relevant and modern and will be extremely fun. She said, "The tale we're telling through this music video is magical. The concept of the song and the music video were too enticing, for me to pass it up. The choreography and the steps are traditional and desi but have a modern touch too which overall fits beautifully in this story of eternal love."

