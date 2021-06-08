EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez on Paani Paani with Badshah: I wanted to explore Rajasthani tradition

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, Jacqueline Fernandez informed that she shot for the music video right after wrapping up the Jaisalmer schedule of Bachchan Pandey. Details

After the success of the music single, Genda Fool, Jacqueline Fernandez reunites with Badshah on Paani Paani. The single was shot extensively in the beautiful city of Jaisalmer. As the song premieres on June 9, Pinkvilla got in conversation with Jacqueline to speak about the single and a lot more. Opening up about a reunion with Badshah, the actress shared, “He is so lovely to work with and an extremely easy-going person. He is talented, and I know, when he calls me for a song collaboration, I have a hit in hand.”

The actress informed that the song was shot right after she wrapped up shooting for Bachchan Pandey with in Jaisalmer. “I was shooting for Bachchan Pandey and right after that, this was to happen. So, I didn’t get any prep time. In-fact, even the fittings of outfits happened on same day. Since we knew the direction, it made things easier for everyone,” she explained adding further, “I wanted to explore Rajasthani tradition through the main outfit and have a hint of it in choreography too. It was explored beautifully by Shaz Piyush and my design team, Shaanmu and Leepakshi.”

The song has been written, composed and sung by Badshah along with Aastha Gill, in association with Saregama. The actress signs off explaining the difference between world of songs in cinema and music videos. “Music videos give you the creative liberty, whereas you have to stick to the film brief for film songs. But both are fun and magical,” she concludes. On the acting front, Jacqueline’s upcoming films include the spooky adventure, Bhoot Police with , and , the Rohit Shetty directed Cirkus with and Pooja Hegde among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to know more on Jacqueline.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez plays a cop in her Hollywood debut; shoot wrapped up at CST police station

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×