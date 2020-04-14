EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez's brother finally REVEALS who she's in love with

Jacqueline Fernandez has usually been very private about her relationships but here, in her first ever interview with her brother Ryan Fernndez, all her secrets are spilled. Watch the video to find out!

Jacqueline Fernandez is known to be a private person. The actress never discusses her relationship in public. But when we got her along with her brother Ryan Fernandez and sister-in-law Hanna St James for a fun conversation on No More Secrets's latest episode, she decided to finally spill the beans about who she's in love with.

Actually, it wasn't Jacqueline but her brother Ryan who revealed the much known secret. When quizzed, he jokes, "I don;t think she's dating anyone currently. She's in love with four of them and all of them have four legs and have fur." For people who didn't understand, he was talking about her cats. Jaqueline shares her Bandra apartment with four cats and has her brother and sister in law joining in for few months in a year. Jacqueline also added that she's remained single for the longest time because she's yet to find her perfect man.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Jacqueline Fernandez to play Aurangzeb's sister in Pawan Kalyan starrer period comedy

She discusses, "It's been a task to get them here. It's been years of planning but finally, I have got Ryan and Hannah here. It feels more settled and comforting now. Now, my next target is to get mom and dad here." Jacqueline was joined by her family members for an interview for the first time, and they not only reminisced several funny incidents from their childhood but also made other fun revelations about her brothers getting into a nasty fight with one of her ex boyfriends.

Watch the full episode right here and tell us what you think about it.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×