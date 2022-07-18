EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on challenges she faced while filming GoodLuck Jerry: Dialect was a little..

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most loved actress from the current generation. She has never failed to prove that indeed she is a bankable actress. Janhvi has created a mark for herself and with the several kinds of roles that she has portrayed till now, it is clear that she is here ti stay. Well, the Roohi actress is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry and is leaving no stones unturned to promote the film. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Janhvi opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting this film.

Janhvi Kapoor’s challenge while filming GoodLuck Jerry

When asked that if it was difficult for her to pull off this dark comedy and if the audience will be left uncomfortable? Janhvi Kapoor replied, “I don’t know if they will be uncomfortable but they will laugh for sure. Actually ya they will probably be uncomfortable also. There is a bit of thrill, a bit of action, a lot of quirky mad characters. The dialect was a little challenge for me. I tried to be as particular as possible. There are a lot of emotionally heavy scenes also in the film and I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going in and out of the dialect. I wanted to try to make sure there was some consistency. So I think to try to be anal about that while also thinking about the performance was a little bit of a challenge but hopefully we have succeeded,” added the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor’s work front

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor’s work front, GoodLuck Jerry will be releasing on the OTT platform on July 29. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be seen in Boney Kapoor’s production Mili which is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She will also be collaborating with Rajkummar Rao for the second time for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi is also working on Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She is currently in Poland shooting for Bawaal. Marking Janhvi’s first collaboration with Varun, Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on equation with Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday: Secure enough to know we can co-exist