EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor & dad Boney Kapoor to share screen space for the FIRST time; Deets Inside

Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor will be featuring together in a project for the first time. Yes, you read that right! Janhvi’s bond with her producer-father is the definition of adorable. The dad and daughter duo often take to their Instagram space and share heart-warming pictures of them as they treat fans and followers to glimpses of their family time together. Well, fans must rejoice, since our sources have revealed that they are all set to share screen space as actors for the very first time!

Janhvi and Boney Kapoor will be shooting for an ad tomorrow. The real-life father and daughter will be seen together sharing the same relationship in reel-life for the very first time. Our source reveals that the shoot for the same is all set to happen tomorrow, on the 21st of June, in the city of Mumbai. Needless to say, they are extremely excited about this special collaboration.

The young actress will also be headlining Mimi, which is being backed by Boney Kapoor. The producer will be turning actor for the very first time this year. Apart from the ad, he will also be seen in Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in the leads.

Janhvi Kapoor has an exciting line-up of projects too. The young actress has successfully made her spot in the big and glamorous world of Bollywood. Last seen in the 2021 horror-comedy, Roohi, Janhvi will soon feature in Siddharth Sen's Goodluck Jerry. Recently, the first motion poster of the film was dropped and netizens are quite intrigued to know more about the film. She also has Mimi and Mr. and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this, Janhvi will also be sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan, in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal.

