EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham opens up on reuniting with Akshay Kumar & working with Parmanu director

John Abraham’s much-anticipated film Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh just released recently, and it has received a positive response from the audience. Ahead of the release, we talked to John and director Lakshya Raj Anand, where we touched upon many topics, including the actor’s future plans. Amid this, John also talked about reuniting with Akshay Kumar on screen and his next project with Parmanu director Abhishek Sharma, which has been 5 years in the making.

During the interaction, we asked John Abraham a question from a fan, who requested him to spill the beans on the script which he mentioned that he has been working on for five years, and which will go on floors next year. Replying to this, John shared that it’s a film called ‘Parlok’ which will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, who also made Parmanu. “It's a director who I've worked with before, his name is Abhishek Sharma. He made Parmanu with me. It's a film called Parlok”. He further added, “You'll have never seen a film like that in a long time, it's going to shock the audience. It's been 5 years in the making. Because it's such a difficult film to tell, that it becomes challenging.”

Another fan asked John if there are any plans to reunite with Akshay Kumar for a sequel to Garam Masala. Replying to this, John said that he just needs an excuse to work with Akshay. “Man! I love Akshay. You know, when we talk about two heroes today who actually look good on screen together, because their chemistry is so seamless- it's Akshay and me, because we genuinely share that love and that bonding outside of the screen and we just translate that onto the screen.”

John further added, “So whether he pulls my hair and I throw him and he throws me. It works because we are so much in love with each other as people. So, yes, I would love to work with Akshay. Forget Garam Masala 2, I'd love Desi Boys 2, anything to happen. I need an excuse to work with Akshay Kumar. But I think he's very busy he's doing probably 144 films now? But I'm going to pull him out and work with him soon.”

