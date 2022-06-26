EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani wants to do an out and out comedy; Says 'I hope writers write a comedy for female...'

Kiara Advani is on fire when it comes to her professional front as she has had back-to-back hits. The actress who is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo has given yet another hit film Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. All these three films have been loved by the fans and this has proved Kiara’s versatility as an actor and made her a bankable name in the industry. Well, in a recent interview the actress opened up about wanting to do more comedy films.

When she was asked how her comic timings evolved as an actor over time? Kiara Advani revealed, “Comedy is one of the most difficult genres and I think the first that I did comedy in was Good Newwz. And I feel it’s the one film that I have done the most comedy in. The other characters, the situations have been there, but there even the character and the situations, everything. I have been very lucky that I had a co-actor like Diljeet because that did help, and even Akshay sir and Kareena. I feel it definitely helps you. You know there was a lot of timing in comedy and that’s what I have learnt from them and I want to do more. You know there are very few films that have a female protagonist doing comedy. In the recent past, we have not had any out-and-out comedy for a female protagonist. It is always put on a male so I really hope that writers write better for a female protagonist to do more comedy”.

Meanwhile, talking about JugJugg Jeeyo, it opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office as it clocked Rs. 9 cr nett on day 1. The film got some sort of a start at the box office unlike most multiplex films this year, which were dead on arrival. The start on day 1 gave the film the much-needed talk it required for word-of-mouth to kick in. Day 2 of JugJugg Jeeyo has seen a good growth of 30-40 percent all across. The film is estimated to collect around Rs. 11.75 - 12.25 cr nett on its second day and it is a pretty good number for a multiplex-driven medium-budgeted film, most of which have suffered post-pandemic.

Talking about Kiara’s work front, she has Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She also has a Telugu film, RC 15.

