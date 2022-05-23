EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon on her new journey as an entrepreneur: My life starts a whole new chapter

Kriti Sanon is one of the finest actors in the industry. She made her debut in the Bollywood industry in 2014 with the action film Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff in the lead. The actress has been a part of many films like- Raabta, Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hum Do Hamare Do, Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and many more. Today, the actress marks 8 years as an actress in the industry, and on this special occasion, she announced her new venture as an entrepreneur.

The Housefull 4 actress is known to be one of the fittest in the industry and took it to a level ahead by announcing her investment in a fitness community along with 3 other trainers and co-founders, Robin Behl, Karan Sawhney, and Anushka Nandani. The actress shared the news on her social media and announced her new venture "The Tribe." In her caption, Kriti also revealed that her personal fitness journey began after her 2021 film, Mimi, where she had to shed the 15kilos she had gained for the movie.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kriti talked about her journey and said: "This day is very important to me and more importantly the significance it holds and is going to hold in my life forever. 8 years ago it turned my life around when I got the chance to fly and start my journey as an actor and today, I want to pass on the chance to those, whose talent I believe in as we embark upon a new journey as a tribe and my life starts a whole new chapter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the Bachchhan Paandey actress has a massive lineup of films. She will be seen next in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Next, she will also feature in the horror-comedy film Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. Apart from this, she has the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will also feature in Om Raut's Adipurush and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.

