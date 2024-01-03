EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit talks about splitting jobs with Shriram Nene for Panchak: 'It’s a great partnership'

Madhuri Dixit has been winning hearts and ruling the silver screen for decades now. She never fails to make heads turn; be it her fashion game or her acting skills, but now it is time for everyone to see her skills behind the camera. The actress recently stepped in the shoes of a producer along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene for an upcoming Marathi movie Panchak. We got a chance to talk to the Aaja Nachle star and she opened up about how she teamed up with her hubby and worked in partnership for this film.

Madhuri Dixit spoke about dividing jobs with Dr Shriram Nene for Panchak

During the exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Madhuri Dixit about how was it working with her husband Dr Shriram Nene for Panchak. In response, the diva replied, “Oh it’s been great because we have like split our jobs. My job is..I’m the creative head. I look for scripts, and the casting, and everything is done and he looks after the finances of the film, how the workflow is going to happen, and how the budgets are going to get done. So in a film, we are like the left brain and the right brain. So we have divided our jobs accordingly. It’s a great partnership.”

Talking further about how her new year has been so far, Madhuri Dixit quipped, “It’s going great. This is my first film which is going to the theatres and I miss my mom. I know she is watching and I know is blessing me from wherever she is. But of course, my other parents are here like my mother-in-law is here, and my father-in-law is here with us so we are blessed. My kids are here so they will get to see the film released in the theatre. And I’m very excited, I’m very upbeat about it.”

She further added, “Because we have got a good response from people. We sat in the theatre and watched it with people and saw that the response was very good. They were laughing, clapping and they were enjoying. So everything till now has been great and people have loved the trailer so we are very upbeat about it. But we are just hoping and praying that everything goes off well.”

We all know that Madhuri Dixit was very close to her mother. Talking about Panchak she revealed that her mother had seen the rough cut of the film and loved it. This made the actress very happy.

Madhuri Dixit visits Siddhivinayak with husband Dr Shriram Nene

To welcome the new year, Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Shriram Nene visited the famous Siddhivinayak temple to welcome the new year. Madhuri looked gorgeous in a grey ethnic ensemble with red floral prints while Dr Nene opted for a traditional look in a red kurta. They were seen folding their hands and praying to Lord Ganesha. The couple was escorted by Mumbai Police. As Madhuri and Shriram stepped out of the temple premises, a huge crowd surrounded them to catch a glimpse of the actor. Madhuri didn't disappoint the crowd as she greeted fans with folded hands.

