EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar dating Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan Nadiadwala

The dating game is always on top in Bollywood. Here, we have yet another young couple who is very much in love! As per our reliable sources, Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who made her Bollywood debut in the 2019 Salman Khan biggie Dabangg 3, is currently dating Sajid Nadiadwala's son Subhan Nadiadwala.

Subhan Nadiadwala's father Sajid Nadiadwala is a renowned Indian film producer and director, and owner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. And as for his son, Subhan is all set to step into the director's shoes.

Apparently, Subhan and Saiee met via Salman Khan and it goes without saying that Salman Khan shares an amazing rapport with Mahesh Manjrekar & Sajid Nadiadwala, so the frequent family get-togethers got Saiee & Subhan very close to each other. They became good friends initially & started dating. Both are quite serious about each other & the families are very much aware of their relationship. Saiee & Subhan are often spotted visiting each other's houses on weekends.

Pinkvilla tried reaching out to Saiee but the actress hasn't commented on the matter yet.

Manjrekars & Nadiadwalas share a good rapport too, thanks to Salman Khan. Like any other Bollywood couple, we hope Saiee & Subhan too make their relationship official soon.