EXCLUSIVE: Mahima Chaudhry opens up on single parenting, co parenting with ex husband

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Mahima Chaudhry opens up on single parenting, raising her daughter with her sister and her ex husband Bobby Mukerji being a part of their lives. Read.

Mahima Chaudhry became a star with her first film Pardes. The actress took a break post-2010 and managed to take up shows, live events during that time. In a tell-all interview, Mahima opened up on single parenting and co-parenting her daughter Aryana Chaudhry with ex-husband Bobby Mukherji, with whom she got separated in 2013. In an exclusive chat, she said that single parenting was difficult for her but she had her family especially her sister by her side.

"It was largely difficult for me because I depend a lot. Obviously, I came back and started living with my parents and you depend a lot on your parents. That was the time when my mother was diagnosed with an illness and that was a time when she needed help and she could not be of that great help for raising my child. So, when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who needed assistance as well, so I had to completely depend on my staff. My dad had to live Darjeeling. Then I had a sister who had a child too and she was single. So, it almost became like we both were raising children together," she recounted.

Does her daughter ever miss having her father around? To this, Mahima said that he is very much a part of her daughter's life. "No, he is very much a part of her life. She has her own equation with him. She goes on holiday and visits him. Until she was 9 even I visited them for holidays, in the last two years, I couldn't go, because mom has been ill. I haven't taken a long vacation. They talk every day, they skype, he lives in Bandra, so that is not very far. If I say anything terrible about him, she doesn't get affected. It is very sorted," she reiterated.

