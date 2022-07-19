EXCLUSIVE: Neha Dhupia on how she balances work and personal life: My off days are also not off days

Neha Dhupia is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood, She has proved her mettle on the big screen time and again and never misses out on a chance to win hearts with her versatility. Besides, the actress is also a proud mother of two kids and is often seen spending quality time with her kids. Needless to say, striking a balance between work and personal life isn’t a cake walk and Neha does have her fair share of struggles for the same.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Neha stated, “I think it's a lot to take in for me like my off days are also not off days. When you are going on holiday and you are taking your kids to holiday, you are always constantly like making sure your kids are okay and they travel and then they come back and they fall ill and then you want to go back to work and then, it's a lot. But it's great because I think I have, there's so much love and equality in my relationship with Angad that between the two of us, we've managed to balance it out and I think I have said this to you in your interview before, behind every working woman, there are many working women. So you staff up and you make sure your kids are okay but now there are lines I draw. So, if I need to be with my children for those many number of hours, it may not be a very lengthy amount of time but it's quality time that I am going to give them. So if I miss an entire day with them then book time and dinner time and all of that happens with me and through me. You have to somewhere strike the balance as a parent because you have to go to work and at the same time you want to make sure that everything at home is also looked into and looked after. It's about striking that fine balance."

She further explained that it does get tiring for you at times. "To say it's hard is an understatement, there are days that I feel like 'Oh my God! I wish I had 15 extra hours' and not one but 15 and then as soon as your kids are like fast asleep then there'll be like a call or something saying your kid's asleep, now can we discuss work or can we like.... and I am like 'No I don't want to do anything'. But it's all part and parcel of life like I see this in my daughter. She's growing up and she's hitting different milestones and she's figuring it out and she's learning how to be independent. I know my son will go through the same things and then one fine day boom! They will be big like 20 years," Neha had added.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neha was last seen in Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday wherein she was seen playing the role of a pregnant cop. Her performance was well received by the audience.